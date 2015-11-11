FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's SMA Solar lifts outlook for 3rd time this year
November 11, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's SMA Solar lifts outlook for 3rd time this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar group, raised its full-year outlook for a third time this year, reaping rewards from a strategy turnaround buoyed by cost cuts and strong demand for its inverters the United States and Britain.

The company now expects full-year sales of 925-975 million euros ($0.99-1.05 billion), up from 850-900 million previously predicted. It also said 2015 EBIT would come in between 10-30 million euros, compared with a maximum of 10 million previously expected.

Third quarter EBIT reached 18.3 million euros, up from a loss of 10.3 million a year earlier, the company said.

Following years of losses and cost cuts, SMA Solar has emerged from a deep sector crisis that has claimed many peers over the past five years. ($1 = 0.9318 euros)

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
