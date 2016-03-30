FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SMA Solar returns to profit on foreign demand
March 30, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

SMA Solar returns to profit on foreign demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar group, posted its first operating profit in three years on Wednesday and recommended payment of a dividend, the first since 2012, as strong foreign demand accelerated its turnaround.

The group swung to earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 34.3 million euros ($38.8 million) in 2015, compared with a loss of 165 million in the year earlier period, beating the 30.7 million Thomson Reuters consensus.

$1 = 0.8853 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

