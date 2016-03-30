RPT-SMA Solar returns to profit on foreign demand

(Repeats to attach to alerts, with no changes to text)

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar group, posted its first operating profit in three years on Wednesday and recommended payment of a dividend, the first since 2012, as strong foreign demand accelerated its turnaround.

The group swung to earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 34.3 million euros ($38.8 million) in 2015, compared with a loss of 165 million in the year earlier period, beating the 30.7 million Thomson Reuters consensus.