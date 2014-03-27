UPDATE 2-SMA Solar posts biggest ever loss as margins evaporate

* Says 2013 net loss 66.9 million eur vs 60 mln Rtrs poll

* Keeps 2014 outlook for sales of 1.0-1.3 billion eur

* Global market share fell to 13 pct in 2013 vs 23 pct in 2012

* SMA Solar shares indicated 7 pct lower pre-market (Recasts, adds fresh quotes, background, trader comment)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar company by sales, posted its biggest ever annual net loss on Thursday as it took a hit from plunging demand in its European core market as well as competition from lower-cost Asian rivals.

The company said it had swung to a 66.9 million euro ($92.2 million) net loss in 2013, wider than the 60 million average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

SMA, also the world’s largest maker of solar inverters, has seen its dominance come under attack from a plethora of small Asian rivals, all eager to close the technology gap that had kept the German group ahead for years.

In addition, falling sector subsidies caused the European inverter market, SMA’s core region, to halve in 2013. As a result, the group saw its global market share dwindle to about 13 percent last year, down from 23 percent in 2012.

“SMA was unable to compensate for the decline in European demand through the internationalisation it has been pursuing for many years,” the company said.

SMA Solar’s shares were indicated 7 percent lower in pre-market trade at 0730 GMT, as traders pointed to the higher-than-expected net loss.

Inverters convert sunlight harnessed by solar panels into electricity that can be fed into the power grid.

While it requires deeper technological expertise than the production of solar cells and panels, more and more rivals are entering the $6.4 billion inverter industry, betting on a global recovery in the solar sector.

SMA Solar in February announced that Denmark’s Danfoss would buy a fifth of the group for 302 million euros. Last year, SMA’s largest peer, Power-One, was bought by the Swiss conglomerate ABB.

The group confirmed its outlook for the ongoing year, forecasting that sales would reach 1.0-1.3 billion euros, up from 932.5 million last year. It said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) could reach up to 20 million euros in a best case scenario, compared with an 89.1 million loss in 2013. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Editing by Harro ten Wolde and Kevin Liffey)