UPDATE 1-SMA Solar Q1 operating loss narrows as cost cuts pay off

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar company, said on Wednesday its first-quarter operating loss narrowed from a year earlier, boosted by deep cost cuts following years of weak demand in its main market Europe.

The company’s loss before interest and tax (EBIT) narrowed to 5.4 million euros ($6.07 million), compared with a 22.4 million loss in the year earlier period.

Analysts had, on average, expected an EBIT loss of 7 million euros in the first quarter.

Western solar companies have been badly hit by a toxic mix of rising competition from Asia and falling demand for solar panels in Europe, where governments have scaled back incentives for the industry.

As a response, the company announced it would cut 1,600 jobs, or about a third of its workforce, helping it to reduce fixed costs by more than 160 million euros.

It said on Wednesday that the headcount reduction had largely been completed without involuntary redundancies and that it still expected a return to operating profit in 2016.

“The earnings situation developed better than planned, partly due to the reduction of fixed costs already initiated and to exchange rate effects,” Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement.

SMA Solar is the world’s largest maker of solar inverters, a key component needed to feed solar power into the power grid.

The company kept its forecast for sales and profits, still expecting sales of 730-770 million euros and an EBIT loss of 30-60 million this year.

It also forecast sales of 400-450 million and an EBIT loss of 15-25 million euros for the first six months of the year. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Anand Basu and Maria Sheahan)