UPDATE 1-Germany's SMA Solar lifts profit guidance for 3rd time
November 12, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Germany's SMA Solar lifts profit guidance for 3rd time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees FY sales of 925-975 mln euros

* Expects FY EBIT of 10-30 mln euros

* Shares indicated 8 pct higher (Adds shares, details)

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar power equipment maker, raised its earnings guidance for a third time this year as it reaps the rewards of a strategy turnaround, cost cuts and strong demand in the United States and Britain.

Shares in the world’s largest maker of solar inverters were indicated to open 8 percent higher in pre-market trading on Thursday, at the top of Frankfurt’s technology index.

“SMA completed the turnaround earlier than expected,” Chief Executive Pierre Pascal Urbon said in a statement on Thursday. He said the company was in an “outstanding position” to benefit from an increase in global demand expected next year.

The company now expects full-year sales of 925-975 million euros ($0.99-1.05 billion), up from 850-900 million expected previously. It said 2015 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would come in between 10 million and 30 million euros, compared with a maximum of 10 million expected previously.

Third-quarter EBIT reached 18.3 million euros, up from a loss of 10.3 million a year earlier, the company said.

Following years of losses and cost cuts, SMA Solar has emerged from a deep sector crisis that claimed many peers over the past five years. ($1 = 0.9318 euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Christoph Steitz; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
