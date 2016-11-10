SMA Solar sees limited impact from Trump victory for now

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, the world's largest maker of solar inverters, sees no immediate impact on its U.S. business from Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election there, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"(Trump) has never made a secret of the fact that he doesn't think much of renewable energy," Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement after presenting forecast-beating third-quarter results.

Urbon said that the current U.S. incentive programmes were passed jointly by Democrats and Republicans in Congress. "Therefore, the situation should not be overestimated at present." (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)