10 months ago
UPDATE 1-SMA Solar sees limited impact from Trump victory for now
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-SMA Solar sees limited impact from Trump victory for now

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* SMA makes nearly half its sales in Americas region

* Says Trump victory should not be overestimated currently

* Q3 EBIT 21.13 mln eur vs 13.5 mln Thomson Reuters estimate (Adds details on U.S. market, results)

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, the world's largest maker of solar inverters, sees no immediate impact on its key U.S. business from Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election there, its chief executive said on Thursday.

SMA Solar makes nearly half of its sales in the Americas region, which includes South and North America, and has steadily grown its local business on the back of incentive schemes that have favoured utility-scale solar installations.

Renewable stocks declined on Wednesday, hit by concern that Trump's declared focus on fossil fuel-based energy sources will come at the expense of solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy.

"(Trump) has never made a secret of the fact that he doesn't think much of renewable energy," SMA Solar CEO Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement after presenting forecast-beating third-quarter results.

Urbon said that the current U.S. incentive programmes were passed jointly by Democrats and Republicans in Congress, adding that the situation should not be overestimated at the moment.

The company, also Germany's largest solar group, reported third-quarter operating profit (EBIT) of 21.13 million euros ($23.12 million), up 4 percent year-on-year, and also beating the 13.5 million Thomson Reuters estimate. ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
