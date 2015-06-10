SMA Solar, Siemens enter cooperation in large solar power plants

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s top solar company SMA Solar and engineering giant Siemens have formed a partnership to offer large-scale photovoltaic plants, SMA said on Wednesday.

SMA Solar, whose shares were indicated 6.9 percent higher following the announcement, said it would offer solar inverters, needed to feed solar-generated power into the energy grid, while Siemens will contribute transformers and switchgear, SMA said.

No financial details were disclosed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)