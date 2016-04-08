SMA Solar takes stake in Silicon Valley group Tigo

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar group, is taking a 27 percent stake in Tigo Energy Inc as part of a $20 million capital increase of the Los Gatos-based group.

Along with a seat on Tigo Energy’s board of directors, the investment will give SMA access to the market of module-level power electronics (MLPE), with an estimated annual market volume of about 700 million euros ($796 million), SMA said. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor)