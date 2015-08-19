FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SMA Solar wins order to supply 317 inverters to California
August 19, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

SMA Solar wins order to supply 317 inverters to California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest solar company SMA Solar has won an order from San Diego-based Swinerton Renewable Energy to supply 317 inverters for seven solar parks in California with a planned capacity of 700 megawatt, it said on Wednesday.

No order volume was given.

One of the projects is already under construction, SMA said, adding all of them were expected to be completed next year.

SMA Solar is the world’s largest maker of solar inverters, a key component needed to turn direct current into alternating current and feed solar power into the electricity grid. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

