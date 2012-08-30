FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S small business owners see sluggish economic growth-WSJ
August 30, 2012 / 3:45 AM / 5 years ago

U.S small business owners see sluggish economic growth-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - About half of 799 owners of small businesses in the United States expect economic growth to remain sluggish in the year ahead, according to the August Wall Street Journal/Vistage Small Business CEO Survey.

Against a backdrop of economic and political uncertainties, many small business chiefs said they did not plan to boost hiring or increase investment spending any time soon, the Journal said.

Only 37 percent said they planned to increase plant and equipment spending within the next 12 months, up 1 percent from July, but still down from 40 percent in June, according to the survey.

Also, fewer than half surveyed said they expected to hire new workers within the next 12 months, largely unchanged from July.

