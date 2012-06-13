FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's SMART says palm output to grow 8 pct a yr
#Basic Materials
June 13, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's SMART says palm output to grow 8 pct a yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian palm oil firm SMART will grow its output of the edible oil by 8 percent a year for the next five years, as its plantations mature to produce greater yields, an executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“It will be about an 8 percent increase. Some immature plantations are now becoming mature,” said Franky Widjaja, CEO of SMART’s parent firm, Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources .

SMART’s 2011 palm output was 2.6 million tonnes from Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

