Dec 19 (Reuters) - Smarteq publ AB :

* Has received a new order from a customer at Volkswagen AG

* Order value is 0.9 million Swedish crowns ($116,739)

* Deliveries are expected to start at the end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7095 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)