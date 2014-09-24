FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Food retailer Smart & Final's shares rise about 11.6 pct in debut
#Funds News
September 24, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Food retailer Smart & Final's shares rise about 11.6 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc rose about 11.6 percent in their debut, valuing the century-old food retailer at $951.44 million.

Smart & Final raised about $161.4 million, after its offering was priced at $12 per share, the low-end of its expected price range of $12-$14.

The company, backed by private equity firm Ares Management LP, is selling all the 13.45 million shares in the offering.

Smart & Final’s shares opened at $13.10 and touched a high of $13.39.

The California-based company listed Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Securities among its major underwriters. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
