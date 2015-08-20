FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple gains share in global smartphone market-Gartner
August 20, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Apple gains share in global smartphone market-Gartner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Apple Inc increased its market share in the second quarter when global smartphone sales grew at the slowest pace since 2013, according to market research firm Gartner Inc.

The iPhone maker's share of the worldwide smartphone sales market rose to 14.6 percent in the quarter from 12.2 percent a year earlier. (bit.ly/1Jl5cGf)

Rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s share fell to 21.9 percent from 26.2 percent, Gartner said on Thursday.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
