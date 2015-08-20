Apple gains share in global smartphone market-Gartner

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Apple Inc increased its market share in the second quarter when global smartphone sales grew at the slowest pace since 2013, according to market research firm Gartner Inc.

The iPhone maker's share of the worldwide smartphone sales market rose to 14.6 percent in the quarter from 12.2 percent a year earlier. (bit.ly/1Jl5cGf)

Rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s share fell to 21.9 percent from 26.2 percent, Gartner said on Thursday.