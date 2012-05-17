FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SMART Technologies posts loss on weak education markets
May 17, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-SMART Technologies posts loss on weak education markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - SMART Technologies Inc posted a fourth-quarter loss as it sold fewer interactive displays, and forecast dim prospects for 2013 citing uncertainty in education markets.

The company, which makes digital whiteboards, said it expects lower adjusted net income for 2013 and revenue “to decline at a slightly higher rate than fiscal 2012.”

SMART lost $2.7 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with net profit of $7.6 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted net loss was 4 cents per share, compared with a profit of 1 cent per share.

Revenue fell 11.5 percent to $148 million. The company sold 81,716 interactive display units, down from last year’s 86,717.

Shares of the company closed at C$1.98 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange and at $1.95 on the Nasdaq.

