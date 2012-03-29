FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SMA Solar halves dividend after profits fall in 2011
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 29, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 6 years ago

SMA Solar halves dividend after profits fall in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s top solar company, more than halved its dividend and posted profits below expectations for 2011, considered the worst year for the industry, as collapsing solar equipment prices have driven some peers out of business.

SMA - also the world’s largest maker of solar inverters - said on Thursday it would propose a dividend of 1.30 euros ($1.73) per share for 2011, following a payout of 3.00 euros per share for 2010.

Analysts had, on average, expected a dividend of 1.76 euros per share.

Earlier this month SMA forecast 2012 sales of 1.2-1.5 billion euros, a drop of up to 29 percent from 2011 levels, while its EBIT margin narrow to 5-10 percent, compared with about 14 percent last year.

The company said net profit reached 166 million euros, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 240 million, both below the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.7525 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.