UPDATE 1-Subsidy cuts hit SMA Solar sales, profits in 2012

* Expects 2012 sales of 1.2-1.5 billion euros

* Sees 2012 EBIT margin at 5-10 percent

* Shares down 5.1 percent (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, March 2 - SMA Solar, Germany’s top solar company, forecast sales and operating margins will fall significantly in 2012, blaming the German government’s March 9 decision to slash state-mandated incentives for photovoltaic electricity.

“The managing board believes that the radical reduction in subsidies, particularly in Germany, will lead to lower demand for medium to large-scale photovoltaic plants,” SMA said in a statement on Friday.

Shares slipped 5.1 percent to 35.70 euros by 1255 GMT, compared with a 0.1 percent decline by the German technology index.

The government wants to reduce the expansion of solar power after Germany added a record 7,500 megawatts in capacity in 2011 to bring its total to 25,000 megawatts, nearly as much as the rest of the world combined.

“At the moment, it cannot be predicted whether Asian and American markets can fully compensate for the decline,” SMA added.

SMA said it expects 2012 sales of 1.2-1.5 billion euros ($1.6-2.0 billion), compared with about 1.7 billion euros in 2011, which would be a drop of as much as 29 percent.

This compares with a StarMine consensus of 1.48 billion euros in sales for this year.

SMA is the world’s largest maker of solar inverters, a key component in solar installations converting electricity generated from panels into a form which can be fed into an electricity grid.

The company also said it saw the margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) narrowing to 5-10 percent this year, from at least 14 percent posted in 2011, based on preliminary results.

According to Starmine, analysts on average see the EBIT margin for 2012 at 12.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7501 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)