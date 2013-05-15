SMA Solar Q1 loss lower than expected on orders from U.S., Japan

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - German solar company SMA Solar reported a lower than expected loss for the first quarter as it sold more solar inverters in the United States, Japan, Australia and Thailand.

The loss before interest and taxes in the first three months of the year was 8.4 million euros ($11 million), compared with a loss of 13 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

“In the first quarter of 2013, significant growth impulses emanated from the U.S., Japan, Australia, and Thailand,” it said on Wednesday.

SMA is the world’s largest maker of solar inverters, a key component that is needed to feed power generated from solar panels into the electricity grid. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Peter Dinkloh)