(Corrects spelling of Sumitomo in first paragraph)

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with Myanmar’s Kanbawza Bank to provide management know-how.

SMBC is a core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)