SMBC agrees to buy SocGen's Japan private banking business
July 24, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

SMBC agrees to buy SocGen's Japan private banking business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Societe Generale’s private banking business in Japan for an undisclosed sum.

Under the agreement, SMBC will buy the French financial institution’s trust bank in Japan, which provides services for wealthy clients.

SMBC is a core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan’s third-largest lender by assets.

In October last year, Japan’s financial regulator temporarily suspended Societe Generale’s private banking operations in Japan for not properly monitoring an investment fund purchased by a pension fund. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
