SMC Global Power opens books for dollar perpetual bond
August 19, 2015 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

SMC Global Power opens books for dollar perpetual bond

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (IFR) - Philippine power producer SMC Global Power Holdings Corp (IPO-SMC.PS) has given guidance of 6.75 percent area for a US dollar perpetual non-call 5.5 bond that is expected to be of benchmark size.

The Reg S-only unrated deal will price as early as today. Conglomerate San Miguel Corp wholly owns the company.

The bonds will step up by 250bp if not called after 5.5 years and by a further 250bp if there is a change of control. Dividends can be deferred, but are cumulative.

ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (B&D), DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, Mizuho and UBS are joint bookrunners. China Banking Corp is co-manager. The bonds will be listed on the SGX under English law. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)

