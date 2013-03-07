FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small UK firms' confidence in bank lending improves
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Small UK firms' confidence in bank lending improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Confidence among Britain’s small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) about the chance of successfully applying for bank financing improved in the final quarter of 2012, a survey showed on Thursday.

Of those businesses planning to apply for finance, such as loans, overdrafts and credit cards, 43 percent were confident the bank would agree to their request, up from 33 percent in the previous three months.

This remains well below actual success rates of 71 percent, however.

The quarterly SME Finance monitor, commissioned by the Business Finance Taskforce and carried out by BDRC Continental, also found 44 percent of the 5,000 businesses surveyed expected to grow in the next 12 months.

While the current economic climate continued to be considered to biggest obstacle for businesses over the coming year, the proportion of firms citing access to external finance as a barrier fell to the lowest since late 2011.

The survey’s full findings are available at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.