COMMENT: EU budget could be used to boost securitisation

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The paper which the European Investment Bank and Commission presented to Council of Ministers last week on what European institutions can do to boost lending to small and medium enterprises is a masterpiece because it sidesteps the political and financial minefield that SME lending has become.

Titled “Increasing lending to the economy: implementing the EIB capital increase and joint Commission-EIB initiatives”, it comes up with three solutions that take existing EU budget funds and allocate them in leveraged format to SME financing.

Analysts have been banging their heads against this problem ever since Draghi announced in his May press conference that the ECB would be trying to tackle it.

The ECB could opt to provide more or less infinite liquidity to banks against their SME portfolios (the Bank of England counts SME lending as worth 10 times mortgage lending when it calculates liquidity for its Funding for Lending Scheme) but this will not change anything while European banks are already well funded.

Official sector institutions, such as the EIB, could find other ways to credit enhance SME investment, but this too potentially runs into trouble. Any scheme of sufficient volume to make a difference to European SMEs would be a transfer of credit risk from peripheral to core Europe - and therefore politically controversial.

But tapping existing EU funds for the guarantee scheme (leveraged with private investment) sidesteps the problem neatly. Finding EUR10bn might be tough when it comes to paying a bond maturity, but it is much easier when subsumed within the existing EU budget.

The budget is already approved, the political heartache finished, and with EUR42.1bn in structural funds allocated for 2013, out of a total EUR70.6bn for “sustainable growth”, there is plenty of room for SME guarantees.

SHARE THE RISK

The most ambitious scheme in the paper - and clearly the one favoured by the authors - includes risk-sharing between member states. The proposal suggests that states earmark part of their structural funds to be used to support SME lending and then pool these as a joint guarantee for new and existing SME securitisations.

This, it suggests, could allow up to 10 times leverage, potentially delivering EUR100bn in SME lending.

“While participation through contributions from [structural fund] programmes would necessarily be voluntary, all Member States would be strongly encouraged to contribute to the Joint Instruments from their ESIF allocations,” says the paper.

The more member states jointly guarantee SME securitisations, the more the guarantee is worth. Correlation between the performance of SMEs and the credit quality of their sovereign should be high, meaning a guarantee from member states to their own SMEs may not be worth much. However, even if only peripheral European states join in on a guarantee, it will help alleviate high correlation and make SME securitisations more saleable.

“One of the features of EC support could be to credit-enhance in such a way that the quality is adequate for institutional investors, meaning not at the level of EIB’s rating but perhaps solid investment-grade nonetheless,” said Bertrand de Mazieres, director general, finance, at the EIB, talking to Reuters in an interview for the Global Markets Forum.

The less ambitious options in the paper talk about leveraging up member state by member state, or only offering a guarantee for new originations, but these options are expected to yield lower leverage of between five and six times. Guaranteeing only new originations will also delay the impact of the scheme for two or three years, as banks can only get loans out of the door at a limited speed.

Both of the schemes that would guarantee existing securitisations need amendments to the Common Provisions Regulation, which sets out what can be done with EU funds, but this should be straightforward with the money already allocated.

The EIB’s Mazieres said the SME scheme could be “a bit of everything”, following a question about whether portfolio wraps, senior tranche wraps or CDS were under discussion.

The structure of the proposed guarantees is not specified in the paper, though it does mention a guarantee fund set up to support Greek SMEs on a first-loss basis. The assumption that the guarantees will be leveraged suggests credit support somewhere low in the capital structure.

CHANCE OF SUCCESS

These schemes are elegant political solutions, but getting any of them to work depends on financial regulation just as much as on getting the money in place.

The official sector guarantees will shift risk out of the banking system, risk which European banks will be forced by the scheme structure to recycle into new SME lending. But this will not necessarily bring in private demand for the senior tranches of securitisation.

These tranches, essentially risk free, are facing a risk weight of 20% or more under new capital proposals from the Basel Committee, which could entirely kill bank demand for securitisations.

Unless the public sector guarantee also means lower risk weight for senior tranches, the proposals might struggle to revive securitisation markets on their own.

Providing capital at below-market price will help European banks lend to SMEs. But if using securitisation structures means securitisation risk weights, the private sector will struggle to provide the leverage the Commission expects. (By Owen Sanderson, editing by Alex Chambers and Philip Wright)