SM Energy, Stone Energy profit misses estimates

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Second-quarter results of oil and gas companies SM Energy Co and Stone Energy Corp missed analysts’ estimates, hurt by lower commodity prices.

Weaker crude oil prices have weighed on earnings across the sector, and SM Energy and Stone Energy have also felt the sting of decade-low U.S. natural gas prices.

This comes a week after Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings hurt by lower oil and gas output and weak margins.

SM Energy’s net income plunged to $24.9 million, or 37 cents per share, from $124.5 million, or $1.86 per share, last year. Stone Energy’s net income almost halved.

Excluding items, SM Energy’s earnings were 9 cents per share, well below analysts’ estimates of 23 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On an adjusted basis, Stone Energy’s profit came in 19 cents below analysts’ expectations.

Shares of Stone Energy were down 7 percent at $24.50 in extended trading on Wednesday. They closed at $26.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

SM Energy’s shares closed at $47.30 on the Nasdaq.