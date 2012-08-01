FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SM Energy, Stone Energy profit misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 10:40 PM / in 5 years

SM Energy, Stone Energy profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* SM Energy Q2 earnings $0.09/share vs est $0.23/share

* Stone Energy Q2 earnings $0.62/share vs est $0.81/share

* Stone Energy shares fall 7 pct after the bell

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Second-quarter results of oil and gas companies SM Energy Co and Stone Energy Corp missed analysts’ estimates, hurt by lower commodity prices.

Weaker crude oil prices have weighed on earnings across the sector, and SM Energy and Stone Energy have also felt the sting of decade-low U.S. natural gas prices.

This comes a week after Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings hurt by lower oil and gas output and weak margins.

SM Energy’s net income plunged to $24.9 million, or 37 cents per share, from $124.5 million, or $1.86 per share, last year. Stone Energy’s net income almost halved.

Excluding items, SM Energy’s earnings were 9 cents per share, well below analysts’ estimates of 23 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On an adjusted basis, Stone Energy’s profit came in 19 cents below analysts’ expectations.

Shares of Stone Energy were down 7 percent at $24.50 in extended trading on Wednesday. They closed at $26.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

SM Energy’s shares closed at $47.30 on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.