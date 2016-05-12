Japan bank SMFG says plans board reforms to empower outside directors

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), Japan’s No. 3 lender, said on Thursday it will adopt a western-style board structure that gives more power to outside directors as part of measures aimed at improving corporate governance.

Under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s campaign to attract more foreign money into Tokyo’s markets, Japanese companies are under growing pressure to be more responsive to shareholders, and regulators have been pushing them to install more independent directors.

SMFG’s bigger rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group have already adopted such board structures.

SMFG said it plans to change its board structure after its annual shareholders’ meeting next year. In the new structure, outside directors have a bigger say in matters such as nominating management.

Japanese banks have long been suffering from a weak lending business under an ultra-low interest rate environment, which has been made worse by the Bank of Japan’s decision to introduce a negative interest rate policy earlier this year.

To counter the effects of that and to beef up its non-banking operations, SMFG said it will combine its two brokerages - SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and SMBC Friend Securities Co - in January 2018. Reuters reported the planned merger of the two last month.

It also said it plans to raise its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co to 60 percent from the current 40 percent by buying shares from its joint venture partners. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)