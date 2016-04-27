FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's SMFG to merge its brokerage units -sources
#Financials
April 27, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Japan's SMFG to merge its brokerage units -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group plans to merge its two brokerage units, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the banking group seeks to strengthen its investment banking and securities business.

Japan’s third-largest lender by assets is planning to combine SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and SMBC Friend Securities Co, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly. The timing of the merger had not been decided, they said.

The new company’s combined assets under management, a key measure of a brokerage’s size, will be 46 trillion yen ($413 billion) based on figures for March last year, compared with 109 trillion yen for Nomura Securities and 54 trillion yen for Daiwa Securities, Japan’s market leaders. ($1 = 111.3600 yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Susan Fenton)

