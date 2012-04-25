FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SMFG to buy stake in China asset management firm
April 25, 2012 / 2:50 AM / in 5 years

SMFG to buy stake in China asset management firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said on Wednesday it had sealed a deal to buy a 24 percent stake in mid-sized Chinese asset management firm China Post & Capital Fund Management.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a core unit of Japan’s third-largest lender by assets, will purchase the holding in the asset manager from its third and smallest shareholder, Beijing Changan Group, the bank said in a statement.

The lender did not disclose the terms of the deal but sources had said earlier it was likely to be around 10 billion yen ($123 million).

China Post & Capital Fund Management has about 25.1 billion yuan ($4 billion) under management, ranking around 30th among about 70 asset management firms in the country. ($1 = 81.1500 Japanese yen) ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

