SMFG full-year profit up, forecasts 7.4 pct drop this year
May 15, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

SMFG full-year profit up, forecasts 7.4 pct drop this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said on Tuesday net profit rose for the year ended in March, helped by bond-trading gains and lower credit costs and forecast a decline in profit for the current financial year.

Japan’s third-largest lender by assets had to make smaller write-downs and provisions for bad loans in the previous financial year, thanks to a string of government measures to help small businesses.

The country’s ultra-low interest rates and a safe-haven appeal of Japanese government bonds amid Europe’s sovereign debt crisis also drove gains from the bank’s bond-trading operations.

SMFG said net profit was 518.54 billion yen ($6.5 billion)for the April-March period, up from 475.9 billion yen a year earlier.

For the current financial year, the bank forecast net profit of 480 billion yen. That is above an average estimate of 441.2 billion yen in a poll of 13 analysts by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 79.8150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

