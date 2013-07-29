FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SMFG Q1 net profit more than doubles as Japan stocks rally
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

SMFG Q1 net profit more than doubles as Japan stocks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc said on Monday that its net profit more than doubled in the April-June quarter, as a rally in Japanese stocks pushed up the value of the bank’s massive equity portfolio.

Japan’s third-biggest lender by assets said net profit came to 288.33 billion yen ($2.9 billion) for its fiscal first quarter, up from 117.84 billion yen a year earlier.

SMFG kept its full-year net profit forecast at 580 billion yen, down 27 percent from the previous year and below an average estimate of 626.5 billion yen in a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

Expectations for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic-growth policies have driven up Japanese stocks. The benchmark Nikkei average closed above 13,000 in June, compared with around 9,000 a year earlier. Japanese banks’ earnings are subject to market swings because of their large equity holdings. ($1 = 98.1300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.