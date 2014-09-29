Japan's SMFG raises H1 net profit estimate by 39 pct

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc on Monday raised its net profit estimate for the fiscal first half by 39 percent, bolstered by earnings at its core banking unit and gains stemming from unused loan loss provisions.

Japan’s third-biggest banking group by assets now expects 460 billion yen ($4.2 billion) in net profit for the six months ending Sept. 30, up from 330 billion yen in its previous forecast. ($1 = 109.5800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Miral Fahmy)