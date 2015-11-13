FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SMFG H1 profit down 19.1 pct, hurt by BTPN impairment charges
November 13, 2015

SMFG H1 profit down 19.1 pct, hurt by BTPN impairment charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc posted on Friday a 19.1 percent drop in net profit for the six months ended in September, hurt by impairment charges on its minority stake in Indonesian lender PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk (BTPN).

SMFG said net profit came in at 388.1 billion yen ($3.16 billion) for April-September, down from 479.5 billion yen a year earlier but slightly above its own forecast of 380 billion yen.

SMFG spent a total of $1.5 billion over the past two years to buy 40 percent of BTPN at 6,500 rupiah per share. As of end-September, BTPN shares traded at around 2,900 rupiah.

For the full year through March 2016, the bank kept its net profit forecast at 760 billion yen, up 0.8 percent from the previous year and below an average estimate of 791.2 billion yen in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 122.6800 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

