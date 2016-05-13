Japan's SMFG says profit fell 14.2 pct last year, missing analyst estimates

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) on Friday said profit fell 14.2 percent in the last business year, missing analyst estimates, brought down by weakness in its lending and brokerage businesses.

The country’s third-largest lender by assets reported net profit for the year ended March 31 at 646.7 billion yen ($5.94 billion). That compared with the 760.9 billion yen average of 17 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

For the year through March 2017, SMFG forecast profit to rise 8.2 percent to 700 billion yen, versus the 734.7 billion yen analyst view. ($1 = 108.7900 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)