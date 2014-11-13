FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SMFG raises full-year outlook after first-half profit beats own forecast
November 13, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

SMFG raises full-year outlook after first-half profit beats own forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) raised its full-year outlook on Thursday after first-half profit blew past its initial forecast, driven by gains at its market division and smaller credit costs.

Japan’s third-biggest lender by assets now expects net profit of 700 billion yen ($6.1 billion) in its fiscal year ending in March, down 16 percent from the previous year. That compared with 680 billion yen in its prior forecast, and with the average estimate of 739.7 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters poll of 17 analysts.

SMFG had originally forecast a 19 percent fall in full-year net profit, not expecting a repeat of the stock market rally and smaller credit costs that led to record earnings the year before, while loan demand remained weak.

But its market division has continued to profit from stock and bond trading, and it has clawed back bad-loan provisions set aside in the past thanks to an improving risk profile of its borrowers.

In the April-September period, net profit clocked in at 479.55 billion yen, down 5 percent from a year earlier but well above its forecast of 330 billion yen issued in May. The figure was in line with the bank’s preliminary results announced in September. ($1 = 115.7800 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
