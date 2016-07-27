FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan bank SMFG's Q1 profit skids 31 pct, negative interest rates weigh
July 27, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Japan bank SMFG's Q1 profit skids 31 pct, negative interest rates weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Japan's third-largest lender, said net profit fell 31 percent in the first-quarter, with returns on loans and bond investments hurt by the negative interest rate policy adopted by the country's central bank.

The lender said its April-June net profit slipped to 184.3 billion yen ($1.74 billion) from 267.9 billion yen a year earlier. That was still well above an average estimate of two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of 166 billion yen. ($1 = 105.6500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
