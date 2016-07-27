UPDATE 1-Japan bank SMFG's Q1 profit skids 31 pct, negative interest rates weigh

* Net profit Y184.3 bln vs Y267.9 bln year-ago

* Beats Y166 bln average of 2 analysts' estimates

* BOJ negative rate policy squeezing lending business

* Keeps full-year net profit forecast at Y700 bln (Adds full-year forecast, details)

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Japan's third-largest bank, said net profit fell nearly a third in the first quarter, with returns on loans and bond investments hurt by the negative interest rate policy adopted by the country's central bank.

The lender said its April-June net profit slipped to 184.3 billion yen ($1.74 billion) from 267.9 billion yen a year earlier. That was still well above an average estimate of two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of 166 billion yen.

The period was the first full quarter for Japanese lenders since the Bank of Japan (BoJ) launched negative interest rates, triggering falls in loan rates and bond yields. Banks expect a tough 2016 as the BoJ's measures have yet to lead to strong growth in borrowing and investment by businesses and households.

For the fiscal year through March, SMFG kept its net profit forecast unchanged at 700 billion yen, up 8.2 percent from the previous year. In fiscal 2015 it booked hefty losses in its consumer lending business to cover compensation payouts after having been found to have charged customers excessive interest rates.

Japan's banks typically provide only minimal disclosure on their earnings after the first quarter of each fiscal year, and don't conduct media briefings on their numbers.

The country's second-biggest bank, Mizuho Financial Group , will report first-quarter earnings on July 29, with the No 1. lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, due to report on Aug. 1.