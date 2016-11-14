FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
SMFG H1 profit falls, hurt by low interest rates
November 14, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 9 months ago

SMFG H1 profit falls, hurt by low interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Monday reported a 7.5 percent fall in first-half profit, joining its rivals hurt by low interest rates at home and overseas.

Japan's No. 3 lender by assets said net profit came in at 359.2 billion yen ($3.33 billion) for the April-Sept period, down from 388.1 billion yen a year earlier, extending its pattern of first-half declines to three years in a row.

The result compares with an average estimate by two analysts of 343.7 billion yen for the period.

SMFG kept its full-year net profit forecast at 700 billion yen, in line with an average estimate of 692.3 billion yen in a poll of 18 analysts.

$1 = 107.8700 yen Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
