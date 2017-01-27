FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Japan's SMFG posts smaller 9-month profit, low interest rates drag
#Financials
January 27, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 7 months ago

Japan's SMFG posts smaller 9-month profit, low interest rates drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Friday reported a 13 percent drop in net profit for the nine months ended December, hurt by low interest rates.

Japan's third-largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 544.68 billion yen ($4.7 billion) for the April-December period, down from 626.24 billion yen a year earlier.

Japanese banks, already wrestling with shrinking loan profitability for years, have been hit hard by the Bank of Japan's decision to introduce negative interest rates last year.

SMFG reiterated its full-year net profit forecast at 700 billion yen, up 8.2 percent from a year ago, when it booked provisions for its consumer finance unit. An average estimate of 17 analysts pegged profit for the full year at 704.5 billion yen, Thomson Reuters data shows. ($1 = 115.2200 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Thomas Wilson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

