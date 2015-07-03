FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's SMFG plans lower shareholdings in client firms - source
July 3, 2015

Japan's SMFG plans lower shareholdings in client firms - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) is considering setting a numerical target to reduce ownership of shares in client companies, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The country’s banks own billions of dollars worth of client shares under a time-honoured practice aimed at cementing business relationships, but a new corporate governance code adopted last month encouraged them to reassess such ownership.

SMFG, Japan’s third-largest lender by assets, is reviewing its holdings of such stocks and is considering setting numerical targets to reduce them, said the source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

$1 = 123.0400 yen Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

