Philippines' SM Investments H1 net profit up 13 pct
August 14, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Philippines' SM Investments H1 net profit up 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Six months ending June 30, 2012.
                      (in billion Philippine pesos)
    Net income           10.9      vs       9.6
    Revenue             105.2      vs      92.0
    NOTE: SM Investments Corp, one of the Philippines'
biggest conglomerates and owned by the country's richest man
Henry Sy, owns mall developer SM Prime Holdings Inc,
lenders Banco de Oro Unibank Inc and China Banking Corp
, and property firm SM Development Corp . It
also has interests in gaming firm Belle Corp.
    To view SM Investments' disclosure on its results, click on
link.reuters.com/wak99s.
    ($1 = 41.9 pesos)       

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
