Smith & Nephew CEO Bohuon diagnosed with cancer

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc, Europe’s biggest maker of artificial hips and knees, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon has been diagnosed with a highly treatable form of cancer.

The company said in a statement that Bohuon would remain in his role during his treatment period, which will begin later this month.

It said Bohuon will be actively involved in running the company while undergoing chemotherapy, which is expected to be completed by late autumn.

“The board has approved provisional governance procedures to ensure the effective operation of Smith & Nephew during the treatment period, including Chairman Roberto Quarta providing executive oversight if required,” it said. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)