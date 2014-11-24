FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
November 24, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Stryker weighing bid for Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Stryker is examining a bid for UK medical-device manufacturer Smith & Nephew, according to a Bloomberg, report citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

Shares of Smith & Nephew were up 5.0 percent at 1400 GMT, at 11.46 pounds ($17.96), after the report was published. Three traders cited the report as the reason behind the gain.

Smith & Nephew was not immediately available for comment.

1 US dollar = 0.6380 British pound Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, Francesco Canepa, Alistair Smout and Sarah Young in London; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Mark Potter

