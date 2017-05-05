LONDON May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.

The company said it expected to see progress through the rest of the year after reporting revenue of $1.14 billion, broadly in line with expectations. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)