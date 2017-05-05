BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to buy Chongqing-based pharma firm for 86.1 mln yuan
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
LONDON May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.
The company said it expected to see progress through the rest of the year after reporting revenue of $1.14 billion, broadly in line with expectations. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca has sold the European rights to its ageing beta-blocker heart drug Seloken to Italy's Recordati for $300 million, as part of a continuing drive by the British drugmaker to spin off non-core assets.
* Actelion said it will provide an update on progress towards launching independent research company Idorsia, with key results for pipeline assets to be developed by idorsia