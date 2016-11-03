FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Smith & Nephew revenue up 2 pct, at bottom end of forecasts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Smith & Nephew revenue up 2 pct, at bottom end of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, shares)

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew reported a 2 percent rise in underlying quarterly revenue to $1.12 billion, towards the bottom of forecasts, after sales grew only 2 percent in the United States and stalled in other established markets.

Analysts had been expecting revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion, according to company-supplied figures.

Shares in the company, which have fallen by 10 percent in past month, dropped to a four-month low of 11.15 pounds after the results were published on Thursday. They were trading down 1.5 percent at 11.37 pounds by 1145 GMT.

Smith & Nephew said its knees implants business continued to perform "consistently well", but it was still struggling to find growth in its hips implant division. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.