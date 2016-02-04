FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smith & Nephew 2015 trading profit beats expectations
February 4, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew, Europe’s largest maker of artificial hips and knees, reported trading profit slightly ahead of consensus helped by strong demand for sports medicine in the fourth quarter, giving it confidence on growing revenues in 2016.

The company posted trading profit of $1.099 billion for 2015, ahead of a forecast of $1.079 billion from a company-compiled consensus of 17 analysts.

For 2016, Smith & Nephew said it expected underlying revenue growth to continue given the company’s exposure to cutting-edge surgical technology.

Smith & Nephew said on Monday that its Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon has been diagnosed with a highly treatable form of cancer and that he would remain in his role during his treatment period.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

