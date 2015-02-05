FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smith & Nephew confident after fourth-quarter profit rise
February 5, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Smith & Nephew confident after fourth-quarter profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - British artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew posted a 7 percent rise in trading profit in the fourth quarter, and said it was confident it would grow both revenue and its trading profit margin in 2015.

The company reported trading profit of $325 million for the three months to Dec. 31 on revenue up 2 percent on an underlying basis to $1.25 billion, resulting in adjusted earnings per share of 25.6 cents.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.27 billion and trading profit of $320 million, according to a company-supplied consensus. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)

