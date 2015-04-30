FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smith & Nephew posts 3 pct higher first-quarter revenue
#Healthcare
April 30, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Smith & Nephew posts 3 pct higher first-quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew, Europe’s largest maker of artificial knees and hips, posted a 3 percent underlying rise in revenue for the first quarter, helped by strong growth in sports medicine joint repair and increased trade in emerging markets.

The company posted revenue of $1.1 billion, in line with market expectations according to a company-provided consensus, and said on Thursday it was on track to make further progress during the year.

Smith & Nephew said in February it expected revenue growth this year to exceed the 2 percent recorded in 2014, with a further improvement in profit margins. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
