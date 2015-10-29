FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smith & Nephew on track for profit improvement in 2015
#Healthcare
October 29, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Smith & Nephew on track for profit improvement in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc, Europe’s biggest maker of artificial hips and knees, stuck with its forecast for a higher trading profit margin this year as it said third-quarter revenue rose and it announced the acquisition of a robotics company.

Smith & Nephew said that underlying revenue rose 4 percent to $1.11 billion helped by growing demand for knee implants and a strong performance in the United States.

The company also on Thursday agreed to buy Blue Belt Holdings Inc for $275 million, securing a foothold in orthopaedic robotics-assisted surgery, which it predicted would be used more widely in future. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
