BRIEF-MySize signs PNO consultants with plans to expand offices to Poland
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
LONDON Feb 9 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 7 percent drop in full-year trading profit, missing average forecasts, as tough market conditions in China and the Gulf States kept growth in check.
The company reported trading profit of $1.02 billion on revenue 1 percent higher at $4.67 billion on Thursday.
"Market conditions in China and the Gulf States together shaved more than a percentage point of growth off the group in 2016," the company said, although it added that China had returned to growth in the second half.
It said it expected stronger revenue growth in 2017, with underlying revenue increasing by 3-4 percent and trading profit margin increasing by 20-70 points.
Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $4.69 billion and trading profit of $1.04 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazilian medical laboratory Instituto Hermes Pardini SA priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 19 reais per share on Friday, in the bottom half of the suggested price range, between 17.50 and 21.50 reais per share.